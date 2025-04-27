CARILEC and Green Solutions International SKN Sign MOU to Strengthen Energy Capacity in the Caribbean

On April 25, 2025, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) and Green Solutions International SKN (GSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance energy capacity across the Caribbean. This partnership aims to provide training, knowledge exchange, and technical capacity-building in renewable energy, grid modernization, and sustainable transportation.

The Saba Electric Company (SEC) is a full utility member of CARILEC. This is an association that brings together electric utilities and energy stakeholders across the Caribbean, Central, and South America. CARILEC supports its members through training, technical assistance, knowledge sharing, and advocacy to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of the region’s energy sector. ​

As a member, SEC actively participates in CARILEC-led initiatives. For instance, SEC’s CEO, David Leonce, presented on the company’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) operations at CARILEC’s Energy Storage Workshop, highlighting SEC’s role in advancing renewable energy integration. ​

Additionally, SEC is undertaking a significant renewable energy project—Phase III of its Renewable Energy Project—which includes the development of a 4MW solar PV plant, 0.5MW of wind energy, and a 15MWh battery storage system. This project aligns with CARILEC’s mission to accelerate the Caribbean region’s energy sector transition through innovation and advocacy. ​

Key Initiatives Under the MOU:

Certified training programs in Grid Operational Management, Solar PV, and EV Repair/Maintenance, offered in virtual and in-person formats.

Professional certifications and hands-on learning to boost regional expertise.

Knowledge-sharing events (workshops, forums, networking) to foster cross-border collaboration.

Career development for energy professionals, including solar installers, EV technicians, and efficiency auditors.

Carilec