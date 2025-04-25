Public Entity Saba Provides Update on Sacred Heart School Improvements

In response to the Education Inspectorate’s November 2024 report (published March 2025), Public Entity Saba wishes to provide an update on the substantial progress and ongoing improvements at Sacred Heart School (SHS). While the report outlined past challenges, it is important to emphasize that these findings do not reflect the current state of the school, which has undergone significant positive transformation under the leadership of its renewed board.

Key Improvements and Ongoing Initiatives

Strengthened Safety Measures A dedicated Safety Coordinator was appointed in January 2025 to oversee student well-being.

Enhanced supervision during breaks has been implemented, ensuring a safer and more structured environment. Elevated Educational Quality The recruitment of highly qualified teachers has strengthened academic instruction and enriched the learning experience for students. Modernized Governance Structure In compliance with the Ministry of OCW’s requirements, the school board has updated its statutes and established a two-tier governance system, which will be fully operational by June 2025. Transparency and Collaboration The SKO Saba board maintains close collaboration with Public Entity Saba and the Ministry of OCW, providing monthly progress reports to ensure accountability and continuous improvement.

Public Entity Saba acknowledges that the timing of the report’s publication may have caused some confusion. However, the findings pertain to historical challenges, and the current trajectory of SHS reflects a renewed commitment to excellence.

Commissioner Eviton Heyliger (Social Domain & Education) stated:

“We fully support the current board’s dedication to addressing past issues and commend their proactive efforts in fostering a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment. The progress made thus far demonstrates their commitment to sustainable improvement, and we stand firmly behind their ongoing initiatives.”

Public Entity Saba remains confident in the school’s direction and will continue to support its growth for the benefit of students, staff, and the wider community.

PES