Mismanagement at Sacred Heart School Revealed to Be Even More Severe

The mismanagement by the board of the Sacred Heart School (SHS) is far more serious than initially suspected, according to the final report from the Inspectorate of Education. State Secretary for Education, Culture, and Science Mariëlle Paul submitted the findings to the House of Representatives today, highlighting severe failures in safeguarding students and staff.

Key Findings: A Breach of Duty of Care

The Inspectorate concluded that the school’s board has:

Violated its duty of care for students’ social, psychological, and physical safety, putting pupils at risk of serious harm.

Failed to ensure a safe environment for staff, undermining their ability to provide quality education.

Allowed systemic mismanagement to persist, with long-term neglect exacerbating the problems.

These findings confirm the preliminary report (December 3, 2024), which prompted Paul to issue an emergency instruction to the Foundation for Catholic Education Saba (SkoSaba). The final report (April 11, 2025) reinforces the urgency for intervention.

Emergency Measures Imposed

To address the crisis, the State Secretary mandated seven corrective actions, including:

Appointing additional support staff to oversee student welfare.

Enforce supervision during breaks to prevent unsafe situations.

Restoring collaboration with the expertise center for educational care.

The board must also fulfill remedial assignments to restore safety for both students and teachers.

Ongoing Oversight and Next Steps

The Ministry of Education remains in close contact with the Inspectorate and SkoSaba to monitor progress. While initial steps have been taken, visible improvements must materialize swiftly. The Inspectorate will continue assessments, and further measures may follow if necessary.

State Secretary Paul emphasized:

“Students have the right to a safe, uninterrupted education. The fact that this is Saba’s only primary school makes these failures even more alarming. We will ensure corrective action is taken without delay.”

The House of Representatives will receive further updates as developments warrant.

