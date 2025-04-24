Spring Memorandum: Strengthening Purchasing Power & Employment in the Caribbean Netherlands

The Dutch government has announced new structural investments to support residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, focusing on purchasing power relief and improved job opportunities for those facing barriers to employment. These measures, outlined in the 2024 Spring Memorandum, include:

€9.5 million per year to bolster household purchasing power

€4 million per year (permanently allocated) to help job seekers access suitable work

Additional subsidies for energy, water, and internet costs

Continued energy allowance ($1,300/year) for low-income households

€1 million dedicated to combating child poverty (2025–2026)

€10.8 million reserved for an upcoming income-dependent child benefit

Easing the Cost of Living

To mitigate rising expenses, the government is extending critical subsidies:

✔ Energy & Water Support – Temporary subsidies (ended Jan. 2024) will be partially reinstated.

✔ Internet Relief – Households will receive 15/monthperconnection∗∗in2025–2026.✔∗∗EnergyAllowance∗∗–

ow−incomefamiliesremaineligiblefor∗∗15/monthperconnection∗∗in2025–2026.✔∗∗EnergyAllowance∗∗–

ow−incomefamiliesremaineligiblefor∗∗1,300 annually (2025–2026).

✔ Child Poverty Initiatives – Local programs will receive €1 million in funding.

State Secretary Alex Nobel (Participation & Integration) emphasized:

“Despite budgetary challenges, we remain committed to tackling poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. These measures provide immediate relief while we work toward long-term solutions.”

Helping Job Seekers Secure Employment

Recognizing persistent labor market challenges, the government has made €4 million/year in permanent funding (previously temporary) to assist those struggling to find work. This includes:

Job placement support with regular employers

Opportunities in adapted work environments for those with limitations

Long-Term Solutions in Progress

The government is also developing an income-dependent child benefit, backed by €10.8 million in structural funding. This follows findings from the Committee Social Minimum Caribbean Netherlands, which highlighted the financial strain on families with children.

RCN