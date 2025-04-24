Saba Youth Council Members Shine at BES Youth Exchange 2025 in Sint Maarten

Six dynamic members of the Saba Youth Council recently embarked on an enriching journey to Sint Maarten to take part in the BES Youth Exchange 2025, held from April 20th to 23rd. The delegation—comprising Jahili Hassell, Rosheed Ballantyne, Juanita Ramirez, Meeka Winston, Richard Torres, and Nevaeh Peterson—was accompanied by youth mentors Kemaul Lee and Tedisha Gordon. They joined peers from Bonaire and St. Eustatius for this transformative event, organized by UNICEF Netherlands, fostering collaboration and innovation among young leaders in the Caribbean Netherlands.

A Platform for Connection and Growth

The BES Youth Exchange provided a vibrant space for youth representatives to network, exchange ideas, and co-create strategies for sustainable youth development. Over four action-packed days, the Saba Youth Council engaged in a series of interactive workshops and activities, including:

Forward Thinking & Networking with Ms. Ife Badejo, Chief Experience Officer at Islandpreneur

Community Advocacy & Mental Health with Mrs. Sahar Thomson and Ms. Shanica Romney

Sustainable Youth Participation led by Lenworth Wilson Jr., Youth Participation Specialist

Creative Art Workshop facilitated by Dirkje de Jong, UNICEF Netherlands Caribbean Project Coordinator

Scavenger Hunt in Philipsburg and a Historical Island Tour

Reflecting on the experience, Rosheed Ballantyne, President of the Saba Youth Council, shared:

“The BES Youth Exchange 2025 was an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow young leaders and share our visions for a sustainable future. The knowledge and friendships we gained will empower us to drive positive change in our communities.”

Engaging with Key Stakeholders

The exchange commenced with an inspiring dialogue between youth delegates and prominent figures, including representatives from the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Hon. Minister Melissa Gumbs, and Ms. Suzette Moses-Burton, Chef de Cabinet. Also in attendance were Tess Martina (Policy Officer, BZK), Sophie von Heydel (Interim Manager), and Margje Troost (Project Manager, UNICEF Netherlands Caribbean Team).

Building a Legacy: The BES Island Youth Network

A highlight of the event was the establishment of the BES Island Youth Network, a youth-led initiative designed to strengthen inter-island collaboration and ensure lasting partnerships. Additionally, Saba’s delegates connected with representatives from the Dutch National Youth Council (NJR), including Anne Jenster (Project Leader, Research & Education National Youth Strategy) and Sabine van Ewijk (Board Member, International Consultation). They contributed insights to the National Youth Strategy and pledged to promote youth-centered surveys in their communities.

Mentors’ Perspectives: Empowerment and Unity

Mentors Kemaul Lee and Tedisha Gordon emphasized the significance of the exchange, noting:

“This experience underscores the Saba Youth Council’s dedication to youth empowerment and regional solidarity. The skills and relationships forged here will continue to inspire these young leaders as they advocate for Saba’s future.”

The BES Youth Exchange 2025 not only broadened horizons but also laid the groundwork for sustained collaboration, leadership, and innovation among the islands’ youth—a testament to the power of unity in shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

