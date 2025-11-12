SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
0%
Loading ...

The Natationale Ombudsman to hold free walk-in sessions

November 12, 2025 Leave a comment

Are you having problems with a government body?

Come along to the National Ombudsman’s walk-in sessions on St. Eustatius and Saba

From Monday 24 November to Saturday 29 November, a team from the National ombudsman will return to St. Eustatius and Saba to hold free walk-in sessions. Island residents who are having problems with a government body, such as the Public Entity, the Tax Administration or Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands, can discuss their complaints with us. Complaints or questions for the Ombudsman for Children are also welcome.

The dates, times, and locations for the walk-in sessions are as follows:

  • Friday 28 November from 09.00 to 11.00 uur, The Library, The Bottom
  • Saturday 29 November from 09.00 to 11.00 uur, The BMS Building, Windwardside

At all walk-in sessions, you can ask your question or make your complaint in Dutch, or English.

You can submit a complaint or question at any time
Anyone who is unable to come to a walk-in session can ask their question or submit their complaint in other ways.

To contact the National Ombudsman:

To contact the Ombudsman for Children:

Nationale Ombudsman

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Saba Showcases at DEMA Show 2025 in Orlando
Starting today, residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba can collect their BSN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved