The Natationale Ombudsman to hold free walk-in sessions

Are you having problems with a government body?

Come along to the National Ombudsman’s walk-in sessions on St. Eustatius and Saba

From Monday 24 November to Saturday 29 November, a team from the National ombudsman will return to St. Eustatius and Saba to hold free walk-in sessions. Island residents who are having problems with a government body, such as the Public Entity, the Tax Administration or Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands, can discuss their complaints with us. Complaints or questions for the Ombudsman for Children are also welcome.

The dates, times, and locations for the walk-in sessions are as follows:

Friday 28 November from 09.00 to 11.00 uur, The Library, The Bottom

Saturday 29 November from 09.00 to 11.00 uur, The BMS Building, Windwardside

At all walk-in sessions, you can ask your question or make your complaint in Dutch, or English.

You can submit a complaint or question at any time

Anyone who is unable to come to a walk-in session can ask their question or submit their complaint in other ways.

To contact the National Ombudsman:

call +31 70 356 35 63 (on working days until 12.00)

send a WhatsApp message to +31800 33 55 555

use the complaint form on our website:

https://www.nationaleombudsman.nl/file-complaint/your-complaint

To contact the Ombudsman for Children:

call +31 70 8506 995 (on working days until 12.00)

send a WhatsApp message to +31 6 27 24 52 79

send an email to ombudswerk@kinderombudsman.nl.

Nationale Ombudsman