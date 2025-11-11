Starting today, residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba can collect their BSN

Starting the 11th of November, all residents will receive their own Citizen Service Number (BSN). Everyone can collect their BSN during the BSN pick-up weeks. The BSN is a unique and personal number that everyone will receive now, so that in the future, it will also be possible to conduct business with the government online. Receiving a BSN is a first step toward better government services.

Pick-Up Period: November 11 – December 4

During the three-week collection period, residents can pick up their BSN letter without an appointment. The Public Entities will deploy additional staff to ensure efficient service for all residents.

After December 4, the BSN can be requested at any time from the Census Office. Residents who already have a BSN will retain their existing number.

What You Need to Bring

A valid proof of identity is required to collect your BSN letter. Acceptable documents include:

Identity card

Passport

Driving license

Parents and guardians may collect BSN letters on behalf of children under 16 years of age.

Important: Keep your BSN secure and do not share it with others.

Collection Locations and Hours

Census Office, Public Entity of Saba

Power Street #1, The Bottom

Monday–Thursday: 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

More information: www.sabagov.nl/bsn/bsn-pick-up-weeks

