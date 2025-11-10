Rum and Lobster Festival brings flavour and fun to Saba

Weekend of food, music and island spirit delights locals and visitors alike

The island of Saba came alive this past weekend with the annual Rum and Lobster Festival, a lively celebra­tion of local cuisine, culture and community. The three-day event treated residents and visitors to a variety of island experiences, from culinary tastings and live entertainment to outdoor adventures.

One of the festival’s high­lights was a high-energy performance by Percy Rankin and the Bunfire Band at Amonhana, where guests danced under the stars to the infectious rhythms of Caribbean mu­sic.

At Colibri Cafe, festivalgo­ers tested their knowledge during a spirited Trivia Night, answering questions about Saba’s prized lobster, local fishermen and the island’s homegrown rum. The evening was filled with laughter, friendly competi­tion and plenty of creative rum cocktails and locally brewed beer.

Those seeking a more ac­tive experience joined the Bizzy B 5K Run or explored Saba’s scenic trails, includ­ing the iconic climb up Mount Scenery, the highest point in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Adding to the weekend’s excitement was the island’s popular Rum Crawl, which began at The Hideaway. Participants received tiny whistles to set the tone for the night as they sampled rum-inspired creations

across various venues. Menus featured local fa­vourites such as lobster Johnny cakes, lobster wraps and lobster pasta.

The festival attracted a vibrant mix of locals, visitors and influencers, along with St. Martin’s own performer Tamillia, whose energetic appearance added extra flair to the festivities.

With an abundance of good food, great music and warm island spirit, the Rum and Lobster Festival once again showcased Saba’s distinctive charm. Just a short ferry ride or Winair flight from St. Maarten, the island proved to be the perfect weekend escape for those seeking an authentic Caribbean experience.

