Saba Showcases at DEMA Show 2025 in Orlando

The Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce its participation in the DEMA Show 2025, the premier trade-only event for the diving, travel, and action watersports industries.

This year, Saba’s presence is stronger than ever, with new and visible booth and with key island partners, Sea Saba, Juliana’s Hotel & Tropics Café, the Scenery Hotel, and the Saba Conservation Foundation, to showcase the island’s world-class diving and commitment to marine sustainability.

Visit Booth #1339 at the Orange County Convention Center (West Concourse), located at 9800 International Drive, Orlando, Florida, USA, until November 14, 2025, to learn more about what makes Saba one of the Caribbean’s most exceptional dive destinations.

Saba Wins 7 Scuba Diving Readers’ Choice Awards for 2026

Saba continues to earn global recognition for its exceptional underwater experiences, capturing seven honors in the 2026 Scuba Diving Readers’ Choice Awards, presented by PADI:

· 3rd Place – Health of Marine Environment

· One of the Best – Big Animals

· One of the Best – Macro Life

· One of the Best – Wall Diving

· One of the Best – Underwater Photography

· One of the Best – Advanced Diving

· One of the Best – Best Value

These accolades underscore Saba’s ongoing dedication to preserving its pristine marine ecosystems while providing unforgettable dive adventures for enthusiasts around the world.

Showcasing Saba’s Model for Responsible Ocean Tourism

At DEMA 2025, Kai Wulf, Director of the Saba Conservation Foundation, presented Saba’s innovative approach to marine conservation and responsible tourism. His presentation highlighted how this small Caribbean island has become a global leader in protecting its coral reefs and marine biodiversity through collaboration between dive operators, conservation organizations, research institutions, and local government.

From coral nursery programs and species management initiatives to citizen science and environmental education, Saba’s conservation efforts actively involve visitors, students, and community members. This inclusive model ensures that tourism directly supports environmental preservation—proving that sustainable development and exceptional diving can thrive together.

The Saba Tourist Bureau extends its gratitude to its valued partners, Sea Saba, Juliana’s Hotel & Tropics Café, The Scenery Hotel, and the Saba Conservation Foundation for joining us at DEMA 2025 and helping to strengthen Saba’s presence at this year’s show. The Bureau also thanks Malachy Multimedia for their outstanding booth design and execution.

For more information about Saba’s participation at DEMA 2025, visit: www.sabatourism.com/dema

