Multi-Annual Cooperation for Improvement of Living Environment on BES Islands

November 13, 2025 Leave a comment

The Dutch Cabinet has adopted a comprehensive response to improve the physical living environment on the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. This decision, approved by the Council of Ministers, establishes a multi-annual cooperation program with adequate resources for infrastructure construction, maintenance, and replacement.

This initiative responds to three recommendations issued by:

  • The Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli)
  • The Council for Public Administration (ROB)
  • Consultancy firm Andersson Elffers Felix (AEF)

State Secretary Eddie van Marum emphasized: “The Cabinet is continuing to work resolutely on the promotion of the quality of the physical living environment of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. However, eliminating backlogs requires a long-term approach. The Cabinet can assist the Public Entities with money and knowledge, but the islands must also take action themselves.”

Current Progress

The Cabinet has already allocated resources for:

  • Road improvements on Bonaire
  • Harbor construction on Saba
  • Implementation support services

Four Strategic Lines of Action

1. Multi-Annual Cooperation Programme

Development of “physical agendas” in collaboration with the Public Entities, addressing:

  • Housing construction
  • Road improvements and accessibility
  • Project relationships and phased implementation strategies

2. Strengthening Implementation Capacity

  • Expansion of the Caribbean Netherlands Project Office
  • Addition of experienced staff specializing in physical environment projects

3. Enhanced “Comply or Explain” Safeguarding

  • Review of existing legislation for all three islands
  • Assessment of implementation needs and potential revisions

4. Sustainable Funding

  • Address identified funding gaps for investments, maintenance, and infrastructure replacement
  • Investigation by the new Cabinet to establish structural funding mechanisms

Key Findings from Reports

Both the AEF report and ROB opinion highlight:

  • Insufficient current funding for infrastructure investments
  • Inadequate resources for maintenance and timely replacement
  • Critical need for structural, long-term funding solutions

The incoming Cabinet will be mandated to:

  • Continue and build upon current initiatives
  • Implement new measures as needed
  • Establish sustainable funding mechanisms
  • Deliver comprehensive physical agendas for each island

RCN

