Multi-Annual Cooperation for Improvement of Living Environment on BES Islands

The Dutch Cabinet has adopted a comprehensive response to improve the physical living environment on the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. This decision, approved by the Council of Ministers, establishes a multi-annual cooperation program with adequate resources for infrastructure construction, maintenance, and replacement.
This initiative responds to three recommendations issued by:
- The Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli)
- The Council for Public Administration (ROB)
- Consultancy firm Andersson Elffers Felix (AEF)
State Secretary Eddie van Marum emphasized: “The Cabinet is continuing to work resolutely on the promotion of the quality of the physical living environment of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. However, eliminating backlogs requires a long-term approach. The Cabinet can assist the Public Entities with money and knowledge, but the islands must also take action themselves.”
Current Progress
The Cabinet has already allocated resources for:
- Road improvements on Bonaire
- Harbor construction on Saba
- Implementation support services
Four Strategic Lines of Action
1. Multi-Annual Cooperation Programme
Development of “physical agendas” in collaboration with the Public Entities, addressing:
- Housing construction
- Road improvements and accessibility
- Project relationships and phased implementation strategies
2. Strengthening Implementation Capacity
- Expansion of the Caribbean Netherlands Project Office
- Addition of experienced staff specializing in physical environment projects
3. Enhanced “Comply or Explain” Safeguarding
- Review of existing legislation for all three islands
- Assessment of implementation needs and potential revisions
4. Sustainable Funding
- Address identified funding gaps for investments, maintenance, and infrastructure replacement
- Investigation by the new Cabinet to establish structural funding mechanisms
Key Findings from Reports
Both the AEF report and ROB opinion highlight:
- Insufficient current funding for infrastructure investments
- Inadequate resources for maintenance and timely replacement
- Critical need for structural, long-term funding solutions
The incoming Cabinet will be mandated to:
- Continue and build upon current initiatives
- Implement new measures as needed
- Establish sustainable funding mechanisms
- Deliver comprehensive physical agendas for each island
