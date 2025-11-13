Multi-Annual Cooperation for Improvement of Living Environment on BES Islands

The Dutch Cabinet has adopted a comprehensive response to improve the physical living environment on the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. This decision, approved by the Council of Ministers, establishes a multi-annual cooperation program with adequate resources for infrastructure construction, maintenance, and replacement.

This initiative responds to three recommendations issued by:

The Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli)

The Council for Public Administration (ROB)

Consultancy firm Andersson Elffers Felix (AEF)

State Secretary Eddie van Marum emphasized: “The Cabinet is continuing to work resolutely on the promotion of the quality of the physical living environment of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. However, eliminating backlogs requires a long-term approach. The Cabinet can assist the Public Entities with money and knowledge, but the islands must also take action themselves.”

Current Progress

The Cabinet has already allocated resources for:

Road improvements on Bonaire

Harbor construction on Saba

Implementation support services

Four Strategic Lines of Action

1. Multi-Annual Cooperation Programme

Development of “physical agendas” in collaboration with the Public Entities, addressing:

Housing construction

Road improvements and accessibility

Project relationships and phased implementation strategies

2. Strengthening Implementation Capacity

Expansion of the Caribbean Netherlands Project Office

Addition of experienced staff specializing in physical environment projects

3. Enhanced “Comply or Explain” Safeguarding

Review of existing legislation for all three islands

Assessment of implementation needs and potential revisions

4. Sustainable Funding

Address identified funding gaps for investments, maintenance, and infrastructure replacement

Investigation by the new Cabinet to establish structural funding mechanisms

Key Findings from Reports

Both the AEF report and ROB opinion highlight:

Insufficient current funding for infrastructure investments

Inadequate resources for maintenance and timely replacement

Critical need for structural, long-term funding solutions

The incoming Cabinet will be mandated to:

Continue and build upon current initiatives

Implement new measures as needed

Establish sustainable funding mechanisms

Deliver comprehensive physical agendas for each island

RCN