The Hague takes tough action at primary school on Saba

The site DossierKoninkrijksrelaties is reporting as follows:

The board of the only primary school on Saba has been given a mandatory instruction by State Secretary of Education Mariëlle Paul to immediately put its affairs in order. The minister believes that the new board members, including the director of the Sacred Heart School, who have only just taken office, are doing too little to counter the mismanagement previously found by the Education Inspectorate.

Paul demands that the board present a concrete plan within four weeks to strengthen the board by appointing three new suitable board members within four months, to obtain “visible” support from advisors and to ensure that the statutes are in line with current legislation and regulations. The instruction was personally handed over to the current board members by Paul’s officials on Tuesday and discussed with the Executive Council.

It appears from underlying official documents that the ministry is taking the closure of Sacred Heart School into account. “Looking ahead to the possible consequences of imposing the designation, various possible scenarios have been investigated in the event that the primary school would have to close. Establishing a new school seems to be the most sustainable option. However, this is a long process. Establishing a new school under current legislation and regulations also requires a change in the law due to the foundation standard. These are therefore last resort measures,” civil servants write to Paul.

Kamerbrief staatssecretaris Paul

(English translation below)

Met deze brief informeer ik uw Kamer over de aanwijzing die ik op 29 oktober 2024 heb opgelegd aan Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (hierna: SkoSaba), het bevoegd gezag van de basisschool Sacred Heart School (hierna: SHS) op Saba. Eerder heb ik uw Kamer op 11 september jl. geInformeerd over de ontwikkelingen bij de enige basisschool op Saba.

Voor de leerlingen op Saba is goed onderwijs essentieel. Het feit dat op Saba maar één basisschool gevestigd is onderstreept het belang van een kwalitatief goede school, leerlingen hebben immers geen andere optie. Hierom is het van belang dat het bestuur met urgentie werkt aan het herstellen van de kwaliteit van het onderwijs en het financiele wanbeleid binnen de stichting.

Achtergrond van de school en de problematiek

Op 1 juli 2024 heeft de Inspectie van het Onderwijs (hierna: de inspectie) het kwaliteitsrapport over de onderwijskwaliteit op de basisschool gepubliceerd. In dit rapport stelt de inspectie vast dat de school op alle aspecten van toezicht van de inspectie onvoldoende scoort. Op 6 augustus 2024, gepubliceerd op 26 augustus 2024, heeft de inspectie eveneens het rapport vastgesteld dat hoort bij het specifiek onderzoek bestuurlijk handelen van het bevoegd gezag van de SHS. Vanuit dit rapport blijkt dat sprake is van wanbeheer bij het bestuur van SkoSaba. Dit wanbeheer bestaat uit zowel het in ernstige mate of langdurig nalaten om maatregelen to treffen die noodzakelijk zijn voor het waarborgen van de kwaliteit en de goede voortgang van het onderwijs, als uit financieel wanbeleid.

Op basis van deze bevindingen werd het bestuur op 2 oktober jl. op de hoogte gesteld van mijn voornemen om een aanwijzing te geven aan het bevoegd gezag van de SHS.

Begin dit schooljaar heeft het Openbaar Lichaam een kwartiermaker op Saba aangesteld om het onderwijs op het eiland te ondersteunen bij de nodige verbeteringen. Twee nieuwe leden zijn toegetreden tot het bestuur om de nodige veranderingen door te kunnen voeren. De toenmalige bestuursleden zijn per 4 oktober uit functie getreden.

De huidige bestuursleden hebben na hun aantreden in samenwerking met de kwartiermaker een plan van aanpak opgesteld op stichtingsniveau met verbeterdoelen voor de school en het bestuur. In dit plan is een start gemaakt met het formuleren van doelen op het gebied van governance, financiele continuIteit, onderwijskunde, veiligheid en een stelsel van kwaliteitszorg. Dit plan heb ik op 16 oktober ontvangen.

Op 15 oktober jl. heb ik eveneens de zienswijze van het bestuur ontvangen. In de zienswijze is benoemd welke acties ondernomen worden om de kwaliteit van het bestuur en het onderwijs op de school to verbeteren. Hoewel het huidige bestuur gestart is met het vormen van plannen ter verbetering van de onderwijskwaliteit en de bestuurskracht, zie ik dit slechts als een eerste stap. Daarbij heb ik geen garantie dat de plannen ook tot uitvoering worden gebracht. De plannen zijn daarnaast weinig concreet en missen de vertaalslag naar de praktijk waardoor het effect van de plannen op de kwaliteit onzeker blijft. Ook het ontbreken van voldoende bestuursleden baart mij zorgen.

Het geven van een aanwijzing

Bovenstaande heeft mij ertoe doen besluiten om een aanwijzing op te leggen aan het bevoegd gezag van de SHS. De aanwijzing is het zwaarste juridische instrument dat ik tot mijn beschikking heb. De aanwijzing omvat een aantal door het bevoegd gezag te nemen, en wat mij betreft hoogstnoodzakelijke, maatregelen. Door het uitvoeren van de maatregelen moet een eind komen aan het bestaande wanbeheer.

Op hoofdlijnen luiden de maatregelen die zijn opgenomen in de aanwijzing als volgt.

Het bestuur van SkoSaba moet:

binnen vier weken na dagtekening van de aanwijzing een plan delen waarin met concrete processtappen wordt beschreven hoe tot versterking van het bestuur wordt gekomen binnen vier maanden;

binnen vier maanden na dagtekening van de aanwijzing drie nieuwe geschikte bestuursleden benoemen;

zich zichtbaar laten ondersteunen door adviseurs; en

zorgen dot de statuten in lijn zijn met de huidige wet- en regelgeving.

lk hoop dot het bevoegd gezag de maatregelen uit de aanwijzing tijdig en goed uitvoeren om zo de kwaliteit van het onderwijs te herstellen en het wanbeheer op te heffen. Dat is immers in het belang van de leerlingen op Saba.

De staatssecretaris van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap.

……..



Letter to the House of Representatives from State Secretary Paul.

With this letter I inform your House of the instruction that I imposed on 29 October 2024 on Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (hereinafter: SkoSaba), the competent authority of the Sacred Heart School primary school (hereinafter: SHS) on Saba. I previously informed your House on 11 September about the developments at the only primary school on Saba.

Good education is essential for the pupils on Saba. The fact that there is only one primary school on Saba underlines the importance of a high-quality school, after all, pupils have no other option. This is why it is important that the board works with urgency to restore the quality of education and the financial mismanagement within the foundation.

Background of the school and the problems

On 1 July 2024, the Education Inspectorate (hereinafter: the Inspectorate) published the quality report on the quality of education at the primary school. In this report, the Inspectorate determines that the school scores insufficiently on all aspects of the Inspectorate’s supervision. On August 6, 2024, published on August 26, 2024, the inspection also adopted the report that belongs to the specific investigation into the administrative actions of the competent authority of the SHS. This report shows that there is mismanagement at the board of SkoSaba. This mismanagement consists of both the serious or prolonged failure to take measures that are necessary to guarantee the quality and proper progress of education, as well as financial mismanagement.

Based on these findings, the board was informed on October 2 of my intention to issue an instruction to the competent authority of the SHS.

At the beginning of this school year, the Public Entity appointed a project manager on Saba to support education on the island with the necessary improvements. Two new members have joined the board to be able to implement the necessary changes. The then board members resigned on October 4.

After taking office, the current board members, in collaboration with the project manager, drew up a plan of approach at foundation level with improvement goals for the school and the board. In this plan, a start was made on formulating goals in the areas of governance, financial continuity, educational science, safety and a quality assurance system. I received this plan on 16 October.

On 15 October, I also received the board’s opinion. The opinion states which actions are being taken to improve the quality of the board and education at the school. Although the current board has started to formulate plans to improve the quality of education and the board’s strength, I see this as only a first step. I have no guarantee that the plans will also be implemented. In addition, the plans are not very concrete and lack the translation into practice, which means that the effect of the plans on quality remains uncertain. The lack of sufficient board members also worries me.

Issuing an instruction

The above has led me to decide to issue an instruction to the competent authority of the SHS. The instruction is the most severe legal instrument that I have at my disposal. The instruction includes a number of measures to be taken by the competent authority, which in my opinion are highly necessary. By implementing the measures, the existing mismanagement must come to an end.

The main points of the measures included in the instruction are as follows.

The board of SkoSaba must:

– share a plan within four weeks after the date of the instruction in which concrete process steps are described how the board will be strengthened within four months;

– appoint three new suitable board members within four months after the date of the instruction;

– obtain visible support from advisors; and

– ensure that the articles of association are in line with current legislation and regulations.

I hope that the competent authority will implement the measures from the instruction in a timely and proper manner in order to restore the quality of education and eliminate the mismanagement. After all, it is in the interest of the students on Saba.

The State Secretary of Education, Culture and Science.

DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.