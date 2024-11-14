Island Council of Saba on working visit to St. Maarten

During a recent working visit to St. Maarten, the Island Council of Saba engaged in a series of activities aimed at strengthening inter-island relationships and deepening insights into important governmental processes.

The visit commenced with a celebration of St. Maarten/St. Martin Day, where council members actively participated in local festivities and events. This involvement allowed the council to immerse themselves in the cultural vibrancy of St. Maarten, further fostering goodwill and community ties between the islands.

On the second day, the council held a meeting with the Secretary General, who presented mutual interests and areas for potential collaboration. This was followed by a visit to the Audit Chamber, where council members explored the structure and functions of the Chamber. The council aims to apply these insights in Saba’s own governance, especially as they consider the future establishment of an audit chamber to enhance transparency and accountability.

The visit concluded with an informal session with the Committee for Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations (CKAIR). This meeting provided a platform for open dialogue on Kingdom relations, as the council discussed shared priorities and avenues for strengthened cooperation between Saba and St. Maarten.

Overall, this working visit highlighted Saba’s dedication to cultural engagement and strategic partnerships, supporting the island’s broader mission to enhance inter-island relations and promote common governance objectives within the Kingdom.

GIS.