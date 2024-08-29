Saba initiates car wreck and metal waste removal project

Based on an island survey that was recently conducted, it has been noted that several car wrecks and instances of metal waste are present on Saba, posing a serious hazard to the community in numerous ways. Due to this, the public entity Saba will begin a Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project.
Removing car wrecks and scrap metals from the island will greatly benefit Saba in many ways. For example, the removal will assist in reducing the risk of dengue, as it eliminates mosquito-breeding sites. It will also lower the possibility of dangerous materials becoming airborne during strong winds. Additionally, removing these wrecks and metal piles will boost the island’s safety by ensuring emergency service vehicles can respond more swiftly, specifically to private homes, ultimately leading to the enhanced well-being of the community. Overall, these actions will enhance public health and safety across the island.
In conjunction with this initiative, the public entity recognises the unique opportunity presented by the availability of a metal baler on the island. This equipment is crucial for efficiently processing metal waste, including car wrecks. Previously, the removal of metal and car wrecks from Saba was done using a barge and was met with significant challenges due to limited manpower, resources and the time-intensive nature of preparing vehicles. With this current opportunity, Saba’s Waste Management employees will receive training in processing cars for baling, resulting in more efficient metal storage at the waste facility.
The government views the current availability of the baler as an advantage, enabling it to not only assist the community in maintaining the island’s cleanliness but also address the backlog of metal waste.
By maximising the use of this equipment, the public entity aims to improve the management of waste within its own facilities, demonstrating commitment to environmental responsibility and the efficient use of resources.
Free removal of car wrecks
Due to the numerous benefits of removing the car wrecks, the government will be offering free removal of car wrecks at no cost to residents (with the consent of the owner) for one time only. If the owner of a car wreck opts to not have the car removed by the public entity, the owner may be fined or have the car removed at his/her expense if it is deemed a hazard to either public health or the environment, and has neither been repaired nor taken to the Waste Management Facility within a certain time frame.
“We are urging all residents to come together as a community and take advantage of this opportunity to remove these car wrecks and metal waste, as a demonstration of our collective commitment to a cleaner and safer environment for everyone,” said Commissioner Bruce Zagers.
Residents can visit the following link to submit a request for removal:
https://www.sabagov.nl/ residents/waste-management-recycling/car-wreckremoval.
The Daily Herald.