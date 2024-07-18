Sabans can submit requests online with new govt. website

The public entity of Saba will launch the first phase of its updated website on Monday, which it says is part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital services and accessibility for residents.
With the new website, residents will now be able to submit applications for permits, licences, grants and subsidies online, reducing the need for in-person visits to government departments.
The new website will also have a search function to help people quickly find what they are looking for. “As part of phase one, the new website features a refreshed visual interface de
signed to make navigation simple and intuitive. Residents and visitors will find it easier than ever to access essential information about various government departments, processes and services,” the public entity said in a press release on Wednesday. “With the addition of detailed descriptions of departmental functions and procedures, the website aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for the community.”
This initiative is a part of the broader Saba Package 2023-2027, an agreement between the Netherlands and Saba which focuses on community well-being, economic diversification, climate resilience and good governance. This agreement was signed by Saba Commissioner Bruce Zagers and former Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Alexandra van Huffelen last November.
“This new website is a significant step forward in our goal to enhance the usability and accessibility of government services for our community,” said Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. “We are excited about the positive impact it will have on our residents’ daily lives.”
As of Monday, the website can be accessed at www.sabagov.nl.
The Daily Herald.