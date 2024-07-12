The Education Inspectorate concludes Sacred Heart School’s quality as Inadequate

The Education Inspectorate conducted a quality investigation into risks at Sacred Heart School on April 11 and 12, 2024. For this research, we deviated from the regular planning. This is because we have received signals about concerns about the financial situation, safety at school, and the quality of education. This research assesses whether education meets the legal requirements regarding quality, financial management, and safety.

Board:

Catholic Foundation Education Saba

Board number:

21355

School:

Sacred Heart School 30HN

Total number of students:

150

Final verdict

We rate the educational quality of Sacred Heart School as Inadequate. The standards, vision, ambitions and goals (SKA1), Implementation and quality culture (SKA2), and Accountability, evaluation, and dialogue (SKA3) are Insufficient. This also applies to the standards: View of development and guidance (OP2), Pedagogical-didactic action (OP3), Teaching time (OP4), and Safety

(VS1). In addition, the school guide does not meet the legal requirements and the school must adhere to the established period for the major holidays.

What needs to be improved?

The school must ensure the continuous development of students and the coordination of education with the progress in student development. The working methods and agreements regarding student care are not clear, which means that the support a student receives depends on the teacher. The insufficiently effective use of care and support for students and the lack of lessons in Dutch and English as a foreign language are now causing learning disadvantages.

The quality of lessons must be improved. Because too much time is lost in the lesson, the instruction is insufficiently effective and differentiation in coordination is often lacking, students learn too little and lags. There is also no continuous line in classroom management, which means that students do not know what is expected of them.

The school must provide more teaching time to the students so that they have sufficient time to learn at school. Time must also be used more effectively.

The school must update the safety policy, and appoint a safety policy coordinator and someone to act as a point of contact in the context of bullying.

The school must provide a vision of good education that is supported by all those involved, with clear ambitions and measurable goals. So that all employees know what the management team is aiming for in its policy and what results must be achieved.

The internal division of responsibilities must also be clear, so that employees know who is responsible for what.

The school must ensure a working quality assurance system with which it evaluates, analyses, improves and safeguards the quality of education. The school management must make interim adjustments if necessary. This requires that structural consultation takes place and communication within the education team improves.

The school must ensure a professional and safe learning and improvement culture. The school management, board and teachers must take their responsibility and work together to improve the quality of education.

The school must provide a school guide that meets the legal requirements. The school guide is currently missing: a description of the goals of education and the results that are achieved, how education for the young child is given shape, information regarding the voluntary parental contribution, information about the complaints procedure, the safety and absenteeism policy and results achieved and any measures taken to improve education.

The school must pay attention structurally and recognizably to combating disadvantages, in particular language disadvantages, by teaching the subject Dutch.

In addition, the school must adhere to the established (major) holidays.

The school must provide a targeted, coherent and recognizable citizenship program.

Follow-up

Because the quality of education is considered Insufficient, we are intensifying supervision. The board must ensure that the quality at Sacred Heart School improves within a year.

During the recovery period we will conduct four progress discussions with the board and management. We look at how far the board has progressed with the recovery order. To this end, in consultation with the board, we draw up a supervision plan containing interim improvement agreements.

A year after this report was adopted, we will visit the school again with a remedial investigation. The quality of education must then have improved and meet the basic quality. For the exact phasing and recovery orders.

