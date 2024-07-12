PEP Island Council Member Saskia Matthew: “Immediate Attention Required for Sacred Heart School Situation”

The pressing issues at Sacred Heart School demand immediate attention and action, says PEP Island Council member Saskia Matthew. The educational conditions at Sacred Heart School have become a frequent topic of concern among the island’s residents.

On April 11 and 12, 2024, the Education Inspectorate conducted a quality investigation at Sacred Heart School in response to reports of financial concerns, safety issues, and questions about the quality of education. The investigation aimed to determine whether the school meets the legal requirements for quality, financial management, and safety. The investigation concluded that the educational quality at Sacred Heart School is inadequate. Adding to the concern, allegations of racism within the school surfaced in an anonymous letter to the press on July 1st.

Matthew noted that in the Island Council Meeting on Thursday, July 11, where she was absent due to illness, Councilman Rolando Wilson (WIPM) raised these critical issues. While Matthew commended Wilson for his efforts in representing the people’s interests, she expressed deep disappointment with the response from the Commissioner of Education regarding both the status of education and the allegations of racism at Sacred Heart School. According to Matthew, the Commissioner stated that the inspectorate report was out, but that he did not have the report and not familiar with its findings. Matthew said that, with some effort, she was able to locate the report online and review the findings. “It is very concerning that the Commissioner of Education claims not to have seen such a critical report, nor is he aware of its many important findings,” she said.

The PEP Councillor continues to say that on April 4th, the Executive Council announced plans to engage with the Ministry of OCW and the Inspectorate to discuss improving education quality on Saba and preventing further decline. The Executive Council also committed to seeking the ministry’s guidance in addressing these issues. Matthew said that this situation highlights a recurring issue of inadequate follow-up from the Executive Council, often characterized by a promise to “look into” matters without any meaningful action.

“As a representative of the people, I urge the Commissioner of Education to take immediate and decisive action. The well-being and future of our children depend on the quality of education they receive, and the issues at Sacred Heart School must be addressed without delay,” concludes Matthew.

Saskia Matthew

PEP Island Council Member