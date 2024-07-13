Saba Carnival’s Official T-shirt Presented

On July 12th, the Commissioner of Culture, Eviton Heyliger, received the official t-shirts for Saba’s 48th Carnival from Saba Festival Foundation representatives Trisha Gumbs and Ileana Simmons. This event marks the exciting start of the festivities leading up to Saba’s Carnival in 2024.

The t-shirts, featuring vibrant colors and dynamic dancers, capture the lively spirit of Carnival. Commissioner Heyliger expressed his enthusiasm for Saba’s 48th Carnival celebrations and encouraged everyone to participate in this cherished traditional event.

Starting today, the t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Road to Carnival Street Fair, hosted by the Saba Tourist Bureau in The Bottom, for $15 each. This launch not only kicks off the upcoming festivities but also offers residents and visitors a chance to bring home a piece of Saba’s Carnival spirit.

For more information on upcoming Carnival events, please see the calendar below.