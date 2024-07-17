Hydroponics Farm to add new greenhouses

Saba Grows (Hydroponics Farm) will complete the construction of two new greenhouses by the end of August. One of these greenhouses will be dedicated to expanding hydroponics production, while the other will serve as a tree nursery for the island’s vital reforestation project.
The public entity Saba plans to eventually operate three greenhouses fully dedicated to hydroponics production. The greenhouse initially used for the reforestation project will be repurposed for hydroponics once the reforestation efforts are finalised in the coming years.
The additional greenhouse for the hydroponics farm will significantly increase output of fresh produce. Initially, focus will be placed on growing lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bok choi and microgreens. As operations expand, the feasibility of adding crops such as zucchini, eggplant, beans and berries will be explored.
Following the construction model of the current greenhouse, the new greenhouses will be designed to withstand storms and hurricanes. Strategies will be in place to minimise structural damage, and the metal domes will be equipped with lighting to ensure continuous production even during adverse weather conditions. The hydroponice systems will be mounted on weels, allowing them to be moved into the metal domes for protection. This will ensure that the community has access to fresh produce immediately after a hurricane, enhancing selfsufficiency during critical times.
Saba Grows is committed to providing fresh, locally grown produce and contributing to Saba’s sustainability and resilience. The new greenhouses mark a significant step towards greater agricultural selfsufficiency.
The Daily Herald.