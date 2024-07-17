Hydroponics Farm to Expand with New Greenhouses

By the end of August, Saba Grows, the hydroponics farm, will complete the construction of two new greenhouses. One greenhouse will be dedicated to expanding hydroponics production, while the other will serve as a tree nursery for the island’s vital reforestation project.

Future Expansion Plans

Eventually, Saba Grows plans to operate three greenhouses fully dedicated to hydroponics production. Once the reforestation project is finalized in the coming years, the greenhouse initially used for it will be repurposed for hydroponics.

Boosting Crop Production and Variety

The additional greenhouse will significantly increase the output of fresh produce. Initially, the focus will be on growing lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pak choi, and microgreens. As operations expand, Saba Grows will explore the feasibility of adding crops such as zucchini, eggplant, beans, and berries.

Built to Withstand Weather Conditions

The new greenhouses will follow the construction model of the current greenhouse, designed to withstand storms and hurricanes. Strategies will be in place to minimize structural damage, and the metal domes will be equipped with lighting to ensure continuous production even during adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the hydroponics systems will be mounted on wheels, allowing them to be moved into the metal domes for protection. This will ensure that the community can access fresh produce immediately after a hurricane, enhancing self-sufficiency during critical times.

Looking Ahead

Saba Grows is committed to providing fresh, locally-grown produce and contributing to the island’s sustainability and resilience. The new greenhouses mark a significant step towards greater agricultural self-sufficiency.

GIS