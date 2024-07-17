Establishment of Cultural Agenda

Last month, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger, on behalf of Public Entity Saba, signed the Culture Agenda 2024-2028 with Christianne Mattijssen, Deputy Directorate General Culture and Media, representing the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW). This agreement outlines the island’s cultural priorities and objectives, aiming to enhance the cultural infrastructure over the next several years.

The Public Entities of Bonaire and Sint Eustatius also signed cultural agendas with the Ministry of OCW, reflecting the collective aims of the BES islands to strengthen cultural cooperation between the Caribbean Netherlands and the European Netherlands. These agendas seek to bolster cultural frameworks within the Caribbean Netherlands, better aligning available subsidies with the needs and goals of the islands.

The development of these cultural agendas will involve consultation with various parties and stakeholders on the islands, ensuring a collaborative approach.

Commissioner Heyliger expressed his appreciation for the work done on creating the Culture Agenda 2024-2028 and conveyed optimism about the future promotion of cultural heritage on Saba, viewing it as an enriching facet of the community.

GIS