Saba Youth Recognition Awards 2024!

The Community Development and Culture Department proudly presents the 2nd Annual Saba Youth Recognition Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements and efforts of young individuals aged 12 – 24 in our community.

Award Categories

We invite nominations in the following categories to honor outstanding youth accomplishments:

Youth Leadership

Recognizes youth who demonstrate strong leadership skills and serve as role models for their peers. Youth Community Service

Celebrates youth who have made positive contributions to the community through voluntary work, such as serving on committees and other volunteer activities. Youth Arts & Culture

Acknowledges youth who have positively impacted the community through their artistic talents in visual, performing, and/or written arts. Youth Stewardship

Honors youth who have shown exceptional dedication to caring for or protecting something or someone. Youth Business, Employment, and Social Enterprise

Recognizes youth who have transformed their ideas into businesses or social enterprises, or who are innovative thinkers and change-makers.

Additionally, we have a special category:

Youth Mentorship

This award recognizes an individual, organization, or group that provides outstanding support and services to youth, fostering a positive youth culture.

Nominate a Youth Today!

This is a wonderful opportunity for parents, family members, neighbors, schools, community leaders, churches, and local organizations to nominate exceptional young people for recognition.

An award gala will be held in August 2024 to celebrate all successful nominees across the various categories.

Submission Deadline

The deadline for submitting nominations is August 1st, 2024.

How to Nominate

Nominate a deserving youth today by visiting the link below:

Nomination Form

Let’s come together to honor the youth who make our community a better place!

Community Development and Culture Department