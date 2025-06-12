The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard responds to medical emergency at sea

On the morning of Wednesday June 11th, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard received an

emergency call from the Harbor Master in Saba requesting urgent assistance for a medical

situation at sea. Coast Guard crew members stationed in Saba, immediately launched their

Metal Shark vessel and proceeded to the dive boat where medical aid was required.

Upon arrival, officers found the crew performing CPR on a male British national. The Coast

Guard team assessed the situation and opted to immediately transport the patient to shore

while continuously performing CPR throughout the transit.

At the harbor, the patient was transferred to paramedics and taken to the hospital for further

treatment. Despite the rapid response and continued medical efforts performed by everyone,

the individual unfortunately passed away.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard extends its deepest condolences to family and friends of

the deceased during this time of loss.

Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.