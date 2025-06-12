PAHO Strengthens Public Health Collaboration in Saba

Saba hosted a productive meeting on June 11 with Dr. Vivas, PAHO Representative, to enhance public health cooperation. Discussions focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, promoting data-driven decision-making, and enhancing disaster resilience, with an emphasis on ensuring equitable access for small island communities.

Key Highlights

Introductory Session: Dr. Vivas reviewed Saba’s public health programs and priorities at the Department of Public Health and Sports, identifying areas for collaboration.

High-Level Engagement: Acting Governor Shamara Nicholson and Acting Island Secretary Michelle van Duin welcomed Dr. Vivas to discuss tailored support, including community-based care and climate-health preparedness.

Commitment to Partnership: PAHO reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Saba’s health systems, while local leaders highlighted opportunities for future joint initiatives.

The visit underscores PAHO’s ongoing efforts to bolster public health resilience in the Dutch Caribbean.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has deepened its technical cooperation with Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius through high-level engagements and targeted initiatives. A key outcome includes the development of a “Healthy Bonaire” Transition Plan, focusing on obesity prevention, NCD policies (front-of-package labeling, salt/sugar reduction), youth mental health, climate-health strategies, and HIV testing goals.

Capacity-building efforts include support for a Health-in-All-Policies roadmap, climate-health fact sheets, Caribbean dietary guidelines, food safety training, and community mental health workshops.

Expanded Immunization Success in the Caribbean

The English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, including the Dutch Caribbean islands, has maintained disease elimination milestones for decades:

Wild poliovirus: 34+ years

Measles: 25 years

Congenital rubella syndrome: 17 years

Rubella: 15 years

PAHO’s contributions include pooled vaccine procurement (since 1979), strengthened surveillance, and tools like the Immunization Coverage Monitoring Chart, still in use today.

This collaboration underscores PAHO’s commitment to advancing public health and sustainable immunization systems in the region.

