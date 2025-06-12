Temporary Closure of Black Rocks Harbor Road & Giles Quarter Trail

The Public Entity Saba informs the general public that due to recent vandalism and ongoing construction in the Giles Quarter area, Black Rocks Harbor Road and Giles Quarter Trail will be fully closed effective June 16, 2025, until further notice.

This closure is necessary to:

Prevent unauthorized access to active construction sites,

Ensure the safety of residents, visitors, and workers,

Protect contractor equipment and public property.

Access Restrictions:

During the closure, entry to Black Rocks Harbor Road and the affected trail area is strictly prohibited without prior authorization. For urgent access requests, please contact Mr. Stanley Peterson of Ross Contracting Services at +599 416 7383. Permission will only be granted with valid justification.

Addressing Community Concerns:

We acknowledge the frustration expressed by residents regarding security and proactive measures. The Public Entity Saba is actively reviewing additional security protocols and preventative strategies to safeguard public infrastructure. Your feedback is invaluable, and we are committed to improving oversight and responsiveness moving forward.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation as we work to ensure public safety and the timely completion of essential infrastructure projects. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

