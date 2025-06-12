Dutch forces to hold hurricane training on Windward Islands

Dutch military forces in the Caribbean will carry out a hurricane emergency response exercise on the Windward Islands June 14-20, working closely with local safety and emergency response partners on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.
The goal of the training is to ensure that military personnel can be deployed quickly and effectively in the event of a real hurricane threat.
The exercise will include small-scale activities across the three islands. Military units will also use the opportunity to become familiar with the local terrain and to connect with key stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and companies involved in disaster response.
Most of the personnel involved are already stationed in the Caribbean. Participating units include the Marine Detachment St. Maarten; the Marine Squadron Carib from Aruba; the naval support ship “HNLMS Pelikaan”; fast raiding, interception and special forces craft (FRISC) vessels; and several support units from the Royal Netherlands Navy and Marine Corps.
By training directly on the Windward Islands, the Dutch armed forces aim to be fully prepared to provide emergency aid and conduct rescue missions immediately after a hurricane. Supporting civil authorities during natural disasters is one of their main tasks in the Caribbean region.
The Daily Herald.