Archaeological Research to be Conducted at Wathey Property in The Bottom

From June 16–20, 2025, archaeological research and a heritage impact assessment will take place at the Wathey Property in The Bottom.

The initiative will include detailed documentation and mapping of the historic building on the site, as well as a full archaeological survey of the 2,500-square-meter plot.

The research will be conducted by Andrea Richards, Public Archaeologist and Cultural Resources Management Practitioner, and managed by the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation (SABARC). This effort reflects the historical significance of the property and its status as an archaeological hotspot. It also underscores the commitment of the Public Entity Saba (OLS) to the Valletta Treaty, to which the Netherlands is a signatory.

The Wathey Property was acquired by OLS in 2024 with plans to develop a new Child Care Center. Structural assessments have shown that much of the existing building, including the ground floor, supporting beams, and rear extension, is beyond repair. However, due to the site’s cultural value, development will proceed only after a comprehensive heritage assessment has taken place.

Before any dismantling or restoration, the structure will be carefully documented in its current condition. This phase is essential to preserving the property’s legacy and ensuring that its historical and architectural significance is recorded for future generations.

Further updates will be shared with the community as the research progresses.