Public Entity Saba Prepares Changes in the Rental Market on Saba

Public Entity Saba is preparing a series of initiatives aimed at creating a more balanced, transparent, and affordable rental housing market.



These efforts are designed to support both tenants and landlords by clarifying expectations, improving access, and offering support where it’s needed most.

Key components include:

The development of a Housing Valuation System (Points System),

The establishment of an Independent Rent Committee, and

The exploration of a rental cost alleviation program for low-income households.

These initiatives stem from the Letter of Intent on Housing and Spatial Planning signed in late 2023 by the Public Entity, the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning, the Own Your Own Home Foundation, and Bazalt Wonen. Implementation is targeted for January 1, 2026.

Housing Valuation System

Currently, rental prices on Saba are dictated solely by the market, without an independent mechanism to determine what is fair. The upcoming Housing Valuation System will change that by calculating rent based on objective features of a home, such as floor space, amenities, and indoor/outdoor facilities, which will be assigned a point value. The resulting score will determine the maximum allowable rent. This system will be uniquely tailored to reflect the realities of Saba’s housing stock and living conditions.

Independent Rent Committee

To support fair and respectful dialogue between landlords and tenants, an Independent Rent Committee will be introduced. This committee will offer a neutral forum to resolve rental disputes, such as disagreements over rent levels, maintenance, or service charges. This independent body will include representatives of both tenants and landlords and will have the authority to issue binding decisions.

Recruitment for committee roles—including a Chair, Secretary, and general members—will begin this year.

“The Rent Committee gives protection to both landlords and tenants,” said Commissioner Heyliger. “It will create space where both sides feel heard and supported.”

Rental Price Alleviation Pilot Program

With demand for social housing still outpacing supply, even after the addition of new units in Under the Hill—Public Entity is working with the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning to determine how a rental price alleviation pilot program will work in practice on Saba. This will help low-income residents who meet certain requirements in the private rental market pay only what is proportionate to their income.

What’s Next?

Public consultations, updates on a potential rental price alleviation pilot program, and details on the Points System rollout will be announced in the coming months. Residents and stakeholders will be encouraged to participate and help shape a more equitable housing future for Saba.

For more information, residents can reach out to us at info@sabagov.nl