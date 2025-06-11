Two arrests during traffic check on Saba

Police report of Friday, the 6th of June until Monday, the 9th of June 2025

During the evening hours of Friday, June 6, several vehicles were stopped for a traffic check on

Church Street in Saba, all drivers were required to take a breathalyzer test.

During the check, 11 vehicles were checked, with 6 fines issued.

The fines were for the following violations:

1x for driving without insurance;

3x for driving without a driver’s license;

1x for driving without complying with the road tax;

1x for contravention of the BES Opium Act.

During the traffic control, two drivers were also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 41-year-old man with the initials F.C. received a driving prohibition of 2 hours after a breath

analysis and the driver’s license of the 48-year-old man with the initials S.B.v.H. was confiscated. In

addition, suspected narcotics were found on him, which were immediately confiscated.

KPCN stresses the importance of complying with traffic rules. By abiding by them, everyone

contributes to safer traffic on the island.

KPCN