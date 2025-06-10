Advanced 3D Model Testing Conducted for Black Rocks Harbor Project

On Tuesday, June 10th, Commissioner Bruce Zagers and members of the Harbor Project Management Team, Peter Biemond and Ton van der Plas, visited a specialized hydraulic laboratory in the United Kingdom to observe critical 3D model testing for the Black Rocks Harbor development.

The team assessed a meticulously scaled physical model of the harbor, constructed in a large wave basin to replicate the seabed and shoreline conditions of the proposed site. The model underwent rigorous simulations, including extreme wave scenarios equivalent to Category 5 hurricane conditions. Each test simulated three-hour real-world storm intervals, providing actionable data on wave interaction with the breakwater and marine structures.

The results from these tests will directly inform the final design, ensuring optimal resilience and safety for the harbor’s infrastructure. Representatives from the project’s contractor, Ballast Nedam International Projects, also attended and will use the findings to refine the design further.

This phase of physical modeling marks a key step in validating the project’s engineering solutions before construction begins.

PES