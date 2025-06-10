Saba Island Council Embarks on Working Visit to the Netherlands

The Saba Island Council and the Island Registrar are currently undertaking a working visit to the Netherlands from June 6 to June 22, 2025. This visit presents a pivotal opportunity to strengthen ties with Dutch institutions, participate in high-level conferences, and engage in specialized training sessions designed to enhance governance and public services in Saba.

Audit Chamber Discussions

The delegation will meet with the Association of Audit Institutions to discuss the future of Saba’s Audit Chamber, ensuring transparency and accountability in public financial management.

Audiovisual Upgrade for Public Transparency

Avex will present plans for upgrading the Island Council Meeting Room’s audiovisual equipment, enabling residents to access live meetings with improved video and sound quality. As part of this initiative, the Council will launch the iBabs platform, enhancing community engagement by streamlining access to meeting agendas and decisions.

High-Level Talks at the Second Chamber

Meetings with the Kingdom Relations Committee will address critical issues, including: Connectivity and healthcare improvements

Banking and tax policies under WolBES/FinBES agreements

Strengthening institutional continuity and collaboration

100th Annual Congress of Dutch Municipalities

The Council will attend this milestone event in Eindhoven, inaugurated by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. The congress’s theme, “Together We Make the Future,” focuses on inter-municipal collaboration and innovative solutions—a key priority for Saba’s development.

Governance Training and Capacity Building

Through workshops organized by the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG), Council members will refine their debating skills and deepen their understanding of roles and responsibilities, as outlined in the December 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dutch Ministry of the Interior (BZK).

Council Day in Tilburg: Strengthening Democracy

Hosted at Tilburg City Hall, this event will explore themes such as: The state of democracy in local governance

Enhancing the appeal of public office

Preparations for the upcoming municipal elections

BES Summit: Uniting the Caribbean Netherlands

On June 16, leaders from Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Bonaire will convene for the official signing of a ratified MoU by Island Governors and Registrars. Discussions will center on WolBES/FinBES reforms, healthcare, and the Audit Chamber’s role.

Best Practices Exchange in Zouterwoude

The delegation will observe a live council meeting in Zouterwoude, networking with local officials to share insights on effective governance and registry management.