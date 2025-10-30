The Caribbean Netherlands Care Package will better align starting January 2026

As of 1 January, 2026, the care package in the Caribbean Netherlands will change.

With the new rules from the Regeling aanspraken zorgverzekering BES, the

package will better align with the basic package in the European Netherlands and

with the practice on the islands.

New reimbursements are being introduced, such as the sleep position trainer as an aid,

the combined lifestyle intervention for children, and physiotherapy for people with axial

spondyloarthritis. Existing rules concerning, among other things, transplantation costs,

long-term care, newborn blood spot screening, and sleep apnea equipment are also

being updated. The temporary regulation for post-COVID recovery care will expire.

The BES Healthcare Insurance Claims Regulation (Regeling aanspraken

zorgverzekeringen BES) is updated annually. With these changes, the care package for

Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will be better aligned with the healthcare needs of

residents and with national developments.

More information about the changes is available at:

www.internetconsultatie.nl/wijzigingaansprakenpakketbespremiepercentagewerkgeverbes/b1

RCN.