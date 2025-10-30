Guardianship Council committed to ensuring payment of child support

Many parents fail to pay the court-mandated amount of child support in
time, or do not pay it at all, and children suffer the consequences. This
has prompted the CN Guardianship Council to pay extra attention to the
collection of outstanding child support payments. The Council also aims
to help parents meet their obligations by ensuring they are well
informed.
Shared parental responsibility
Parents of children up to the age of 21 share responsibility for the costs of
their children’s upbringing and care, even after they have separated. If
parents are unable to reach agreement on a support arrangement, the court
can set an amount. In such cases, the CN Guardianship Council makes a
calculation and submits a request to the court on behalf of one or both
parents. This amount is based on what is needed for the child’s (or children’s)
living expenses and what both parents can afford. The court then decides
whether to award child support and, if so, how much.
The importance of child support
Child support is key for children’s development and their future. It ensures
that, after parents separate, children continue to receive the basic needs such
as food, clothing, school supplies and leisure. Child support allows children to
get what they need, provides stability, and helps prevent problems when
parents clash. The money is for the child, not for the parent. The CN
Guardianship Council therefore calls on parents to take their responsibility
seriously. Children should never suffer because of conflicts between adults.
CN Guardianship Council’s approach
Parents who have fallen behind on payments will receive a letter from the CN
Guardianship Council shortly. The Council’s aim is to work together with
parents to find a solution, rather than immediately taking enforcement action
such as wage garnishment or bailiff intervention. Where necessary, parents
can decide to pay the arrears in instalments. The end goal is to ensure that
child support reaches the children who depend on it as quickly as possible.
RCN.