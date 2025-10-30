Guardianship Council committed to ensuring payment of child support

Many parents fail to pay the court-mandated amount of child support in

time, or do not pay it at all, and children suffer the consequences. This

has prompted the CN Guardianship Council to pay extra attention to the

collection of outstanding child support payments. The Council also aims

to help parents meet their obligations by ensuring they are well

informed.

Shared parental responsibility

Parents of children up to the age of 21 share responsibility for the costs of

their children’s upbringing and care, even after they have separated. If

parents are unable to reach agreement on a support arrangement, the court

can set an amount. In such cases, the CN Guardianship Council makes a

calculation and submits a request to the court on behalf of one or both

parents. This amount is based on what is needed for the child’s (or children’s)

living expenses and what both parents can afford. The court then decides

whether to award child support and, if so, how much.

The importance of child support

Child support is key for children’s development and their future. It ensures

that, after parents separate, children continue to receive the basic needs such

as food, clothing, school supplies and leisure. Child support allows children to

get what they need, provides stability, and helps prevent problems when

parents clash. The money is for the child, not for the parent. The CN

Guardianship Council therefore calls on parents to take their responsibility

seriously. Children should never suffer because of conflicts between adults.

CN Guardianship Council’s approach

Parents who have fallen behind on payments will receive a letter from the CN

Guardianship Council shortly. The Council’s aim is to work together with

parents to find a solution, rather than immediately taking enforcement action

such as wage garnishment or bailiff intervention. Where necessary, parents

can decide to pay the arrears in instalments. The end goal is to ensure that

child support reaches the children who depend on it as quickly as possible.

RCN.