Arrival of SAR Vessels for Saba and St. Eustatius

After being transported to St. Maarten on October 17 by the Netherlands Royal Navy aboard the Zr.Ms. Den Helder, the vessels were delivered on Friday, October 24 by a local transport company to their final destinations: Sint Eustatius and Saba. This marks a significant milestone in strengthening maritime safety and emergency response capacity in the region.

Statement from the Foundation

Hans Schreuder, Director of the Saba Statia Search and Rescue Foundation, expressed gratitude on behalf of both Island Governments to the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands for transporting the two SAR vessels across the Atlantic. The Royal Netherlands Navy deployed its newest Combat Support Ship, Zr.Ms. Den Helder, to carry out the mission.

“In the name of both Island Governments, I extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Defence for making this possible,” Schreuder stated. “The arrival of these vessels brings us one step closer to realizing a dedicated volunteer SAR organization for both islands.”

Acknowledgement of IenW

The Foundation also extended its gratitude to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) of the Netherlands. The long-term subsidy provided by IenW has been instrumental in making the acquisition of the SAR vessels and the development of a professional management organization possible.

“Without this vital support, we could not have achieved such a significant step forward in maritime safety for Saba and St. Eustatius,” Schreuder emphasized.

Next Steps

In November, follow-up training sessions will be conducted on Saba and St. Eustatius for the volunteer crew members affiliated with the Foundation. Once these trainings are successfully completed, both SAR vessels will become fully operational.

In addition, preparations are being made to provide suitable housing and facilities for the vessels, ensuring that they are properly stationed and maintained before entering active service.

PES.