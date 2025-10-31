The BSN pick-up weeks are about to start! Will you be picking up your BSN letter?

Starting the 11th of November, every resident of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will receive their own personal Citizen Service Number (BSN).

The pick-up weeks run from November 11th to December 4th. During this time, everyone can pick up their BSN letter without an appointment at the designated locations. To ensure everyone is served efficiently, extra staff will be deployed during these weeks. After the pick-up weeks, the BSN can always be requested from the Census Office.

The BSN is your unique, personal number. You’re getting it now so you can take care of government business online in the future. Receiving a BSN is a first step toward better government services. Please keep your BSN safe and do not just share your BSN with others.

For more information about the pick-up locations and times, please visit BSN Pick-up Weeks | Public Entity Saba.

PES.