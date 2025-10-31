Elections 2025: In Bonaire and Saba, D66 has become by far the largest.

On Saba, D66 , Jetten’s party, got 45.2 percent with 123 votes. A total of 260 of the total of 915 eligible voters went to vote there.

On Bonaire, D66, received 22.6 percent of the votes. PVV became the fourth party with 11.8 percent of the votes. At 21.5 percent, turnout was lower than in 2023. Bonaire has 15,578 eligible voters.

The result on St Eustatius is nothing short of remarkable, with a turnout of only 9.7 percent. NSC became the largest there with 34.8 percent, while D66 halved from 51.7 to 24.1 percent.

Due to the result on the two BES islands, D66 is catching up with the PVV in the race for who will be the largest party in terms of votes.

