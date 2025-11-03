‘4 Islands One Escape’ initiative launched to showcase island-hopping adventure

St Maarten, St Martin St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and Statia have joined forces to launch “4 Islands One Escape,” a new multi-destination tourism initiative offering travellers a seamless island-hopping experi­ence across five Caribbean desti­nations.

The programme was officially launched on Friday, October 31, at the St. Maarten Tourism Bu­reau, with King Vers serving as Master of Ceremony.

“This initiative is proof of what’s possible when we move beyond borders,” said representatives of the various tourism boards. “By working together as one Carib­bean family, we not only enhance the visitor experience but also strengthen the ties that bind our islands together.”

Following the launch, delegates embarked on a promotional trip to Saba and Statia, where they received official welcomes, and attended a regional launch event in St. Kitts to celebrate the pro­gramme.

Travellers can now explore five unique destinations on one journey aboard the Makana Ferry. St. Kitts of­fers vibrant charm and laid-back island elegance; Nevis blends luxury, tranquillity, and authenticity; Saba is known for untouched nat­ural beauty and pristine landscapes; Statia (St. Eu­statius) offers rich histori­cal and cultural experienc­es; and St. Maarten and St. Martin provide entertain­ment, duty-free shopping, and culinary delights. To­gether, these islands deliver a story of adventure, au­thenticity, and connection.

The initiative represents a model of regional col­laboration. Spearheaded by six tourism authorities, “4 Islands One Escape” is supported by Makana Ferry as the connectivity partner and powered by public and private sector partners, in­cluding accommodations, tour operators, and book­ing platforms. Duo Bran­dits, a Statia-based market­ing and communications agency, played a key role in developing the concept and guiding coordination among the partners.

‘4 Islands – One Escape’ represents the future of Caribbean tourism, with value-added packages

that allow travellers to ex­plore and experience each unique destination,” the organisers said. From bou­tique inns to full-service resorts, the programme is supported by a diverse net­work of hospitality partners who provide travellers with lodging and immersive ex­periences on every island. Participating accommoda­tions include Koi Resort, Marriott St. Kitts, Golden Rock Inn (Nevis), The Cot­tage Club (Saba), Cattleya Flor Hotel (Statia), Alicia’s Inn (St. Maarten), and Ho­tel La Plantation (St. Mar­tin), among others.

For small islands, inter­island connectivity is es­sential. The partnership strengthens transit links, expands visitor opportuni­ties, and creates a more vi­brant and resilient tourism ecosystem.

The initiative aims to of­fer multi-destination travel experiences, boost regional visitor numbers, encourage longer stays, drive local eco­nomic impact, and show­case Caribbean collabora­tion. The official platform, www.makanaescape.com, is live and provides travellers with planning tools and de­tails about the participating destinations.

The programme is also supported by The Vacation Connection, a Trinidad-based travel agency curat­ing affordable travel pack­ages across all destinations.

The ‘4 Islands One Escape’ is a joint tourism initiative by St. Kitts & Nevis, Saba, Statia, St. Maarten, and St. Martin, with support from Makana Ferry, Duo Bran­dits, Alena Media, and key public-private partners. It redefines regional connec­tivity and delivers a fresh take on Caribbean travel through a seamless multi-island adventure.

