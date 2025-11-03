‘4 Islands One Escape’ initiative launched to showcase island-hopping adventure

St Maarten, St Martin St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and Statia have joined forces to launch “4 Islands One Escape,” a new multi-destination tourism initiative offering travellers a seamless island-hopping experience across five Caribbean destinations.
The programme was officially launched on Friday, October 31, at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, with King Vers serving as Master of Ceremony.
“This initiative is proof of what’s possible when we move beyond borders,” said representatives of the various tourism boards. “By working together as one Caribbean family, we not only enhance the visitor experience but also strengthen the ties that bind our islands together.”
Following the launch, delegates embarked on a promotional trip to Saba and Statia, where they received official welcomes, and attended a regional launch event in St. Kitts to celebrate the programme.
Travellers can now explore five unique destinations on one journey aboard the Makana Ferry. St. Kitts offers vibrant charm and laid-back island elegance; Nevis blends luxury, tranquillity, and authenticity; Saba is known for untouched natural beauty and pristine landscapes; Statia (St. Eustatius) offers rich historical and cultural experiences; and St. Maarten and St. Martin provide entertainment, duty-free shopping, and culinary delights. Together, these islands deliver a story of adventure, authenticity, and connection.
The initiative represents a model of regional collaboration. Spearheaded by six tourism authorities, “4 Islands One Escape” is supported by Makana Ferry as the connectivity partner and powered by public and private sector partners, including accommodations, tour operators, and booking platforms. Duo Brandits, a Statia-based marketing and communications agency, played a key role in developing the concept and guiding coordination among the partners.
‘4 Islands – One Escape’ represents the future of Caribbean tourism, with value-added packages
that allow travellers to explore and experience each unique destination,” the organisers said. From boutique inns to full-service resorts, the programme is supported by a diverse network of hospitality partners who provide travellers with lodging and immersive experiences on every island. Participating accommodations include Koi Resort, Marriott St. Kitts, Golden Rock Inn (Nevis), The Cottage Club (Saba), Cattleya Flor Hotel (Statia), Alicia’s Inn (St. Maarten), and Hotel La Plantation (St. Martin), among others.
For small islands, interisland connectivity is essential. The partnership strengthens transit links, expands visitor opportunities, and creates a more vibrant and resilient tourism ecosystem.
The initiative aims to offer multi-destination travel experiences, boost regional visitor numbers, encourage longer stays, drive local economic impact, and showcase Caribbean collaboration. The official platform, www.makanaescape.com, is live and provides travellers with planning tools and details about the participating destinations.
The programme is also supported by The Vacation Connection, a Trinidad-based travel agency curating affordable travel packages across all destinations.
The ‘4 Islands One Escape’ is a joint tourism initiative by St. Kitts & Nevis, Saba, Statia, St. Maarten, and St. Martin, with support from Makana Ferry, Duo Brandits, Alena Media, and key public-private partners. It redefines regional connectivity and delivers a fresh take on Caribbean travel through a seamless multi-island adventure.
The Daily Herald.