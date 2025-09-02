Temporary Campsite Approved for Black Rocks Harbor Construction

Cattle Plantation

A temporary building permit has been officially approved for a 3,610-square-meter workers’ campsite to support the ongoing development of the Black Rocks Harbor project. The permit, submitted on May 5, 2025, and supplemented with additional documentation through July, received final approval following a comprehensive review by local authorities and environmental experts.

The site, located in the historically known Cattle Plantation area, will host a range of facilities including offices, dormitories, a recreational zone, and a kitchen/cafeteria. These accommodations are designed to support construction personnel throughout the harbor’s development phase.

Regulatory Oversight and Compliance

The Department of Infrastructure confirmed that the application complies with all relevant building regulations. The Fire Department and Police provided advisory input, while structural integrity was assessed in collaboration with Environmental Agency NL (Omgevingsdienst NL). All construction must adhere strictly to the submitted documentation.

The permit is valid until December 31, 2026, and includes provisions for the complete removal and demobilization of the temporary structures once the harbor project concludes. Should the need for the campsite extend beyond this date, a renewal may be requested.

Operational Considerations

Authorities noted that the inclusion of a kitchen and cafeteria may necessitate a separate operational permit. This requirement has been outlined in the official decision letter.

Final Decision:

The Executive Council has approved the proposal, marking a significant logistical milestone in the Black Rocks Harbor development.