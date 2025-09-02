License Plate Designation Change Approved for 2026

Starting in 2026, residents will notice a change in the island’s vehicle license plate system. Following a joint review by the departments of Finance, Legal Affairs, and Public Order & Safety—initiated at the request of the Island Governor—the Executive Council has approved a proposal to revise the use of the “D” designation on license plates.

Currently used by various government-related entities, the “D” (dienst) plate will be reserved exclusively for vehicles belonging to the Public Entity Saba (PES). Organizations such as RCN, KPCN, BKCN, Saba Cares, and others will transition to standard “S” (private/commercial) or “V” (truck) plates during the 2026 renewal cycle.

Why the Change?

Officials say the move will:

– Improve transparency in vehicle identification

– Reduce confusion between government and non-government vehicles

– Align Saba’s system with practices on other islands, including Bonaire

– Simplify the administration of license plates

The Executive Council has formally approved the proposal, and the change will take effect with the next license plate renewal period.