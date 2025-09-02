Are you studying at an educational institution in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, the Netherlands, or St. Maarten at SBO (special education)/MBO level 3/4, HBO (higher vocational education) level, or university level?

Would you like to take part in an internship or study exchange elsewhere within the Kingdom of the Netherlands for a period of 21 days to 6 months, as part of a recognised study programme?

If so, you may apply for a Kingdom Scholarship for this period. Scholarships are awarded by lottery and are provided as a grant.