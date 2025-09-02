Kingdom Representative to Receive Enhanced Powers in Caribbean Netherlands

The Kingdom Representative for the Caribbean Netherlands (RV) will be granted expanded authority when administrative integrity issues arise on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, or Saba. The representative will also assume a new role in cases where administrative relationships within any of the public entities become disrupted.

“The function of the Kingdom Representative will be more focused on promoting good governance,” according to the amended BES Public Entities Act published today on internetconsultatie.nl. Under these new provisions, the Kingdom Representative will be entitled to attend all island government meetings, including closed sessions, and will have the authority to demand access to government documents.

Policy Reversal Sparks Island Opposition

In March 2024, the island governments had reached an agreement with then-State Secretary Van Huffelen to abolish the Kingdom Representative position, following recommendations from the Council of State. However, her successor Zsabo reversed this decision, drawing sharp criticism from the islands. Current State Secretary Van Marum continues to emphasize the importance of maintaining an official stationed in the Caribbean Netherlands to conduct “inter-administrative supervision.”

The ongoing landfill crisis on Bonaire has been cited as an example of why such oversight remains necessary.

Enhanced Information Access

Under the new FinBES regulations, all correspondence from the Cft BES (Financial Supervision Committee for the Caribbean Netherlands) to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, or the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations will be copied to the Kingdom Representative. This provision aims to provide the Kingdom Representative with better access to information and the ability to monitor administrative and financial developments within the public entities.

The enhanced role represents a significant shift toward centralized oversight in the Caribbean Netherlands, despite previous agreements to reduce such supervision.