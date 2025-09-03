Police report of Friday, the 29 th of August until Monday, the 1 st of September 2025

Planned traffic check SABA

On Saturday, the 30 th of August, a planned traffic check was conducted on Thais Hill Road on Saba.

During the check, 17 vehicles were stopped and checked. One driver was fined for driving without

valid insurance and one driver received a warning for not wearing a seatbelt.

The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. It is

very important to obey the traffic rules and thus contribute to safe traffic on the island.

KPCN.