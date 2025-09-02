Saba launches tourism month

Saba Tourist Bureau has announced September as its Tourism Awareness Month.

“This annual initiative high­lights the vital role tourism plays in Saba’s economy, culture and community life, bringing residents, visi­tors and partners together through a diverse line-up of events,” the bureau said in a press release.

Since 1980, the United Na­tions World Tourism Orga­nization (UNWTO) has ob­served World Tourism Day on September 27. The 2025 theme, “Tourism and Sus­tainable Transformation”.

“Unlocking these benefits calls for an inclusive approach that places sustainability, re­silience and social equity at the centre of decision-mak­ing,” the bureau said. “Tour­ism Awareness Month is our opportunity to celebrate the people, partners and natu­ral beauty that make Saba unique, while strengthening our community connections.”

Saba’s month-long pro­gramme focuses on sports and fitness, youth, and cul­tural and community events. These include a 10k run with Colibri Café and Event66; Saba Ski Fest organised by Juliana’s Hotel, an island tour and reel competition with The Spot Youth Center, an arts and crafts fair at Amon­hana restaurant, a street fair, and an Oktoberfest event hosted by Deep Dive Brew­ery in collaboration with Juli­ana’s Hotel and Tropics Café.

For more information, per­sons can visit www.sabatour­ism.com/events.

The Daily Herald.