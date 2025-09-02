Saba launches tourism month

Saba Tourist Bureau has announced September as its Tourism Awareness Month.
“This annual initiative highlights the vital role tourism plays in Saba’s economy, culture and community life, bringing residents, visitors and partners together through a diverse line-up of events,” the bureau said in a press release.
Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has observed World Tourism Day on September 27. The 2025 theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”.
“Unlocking these benefits calls for an inclusive approach that places sustainability, resilience and social equity at the centre of decision-making,” the bureau said. “Tourism Awareness Month is our opportunity to celebrate the people, partners and natural beauty that make Saba unique, while strengthening our community connections.”
Saba’s month-long programme focuses on sports and fitness, youth, and cultural and community events. These include a 10k run with Colibri Café and Event66; Saba Ski Fest organised by Juliana’s Hotel, an island tour and reel competition with The Spot Youth Center, an arts and crafts fair at Amonhana restaurant, a street fair, and an Oktoberfest event hosted by Deep Dive Brewery in collaboration with Juliana’s Hotel and Tropics Café.
For more information, persons can visit www.sabatourism.com/events.
