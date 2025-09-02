BES good governance agenda submitted to Second Chamber

Caretaker Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum submitted the so-called Good Governance Agenda for the Caribbean Netherlands to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Monday.
The agenda outlines measures to improve governance and the rule of law in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Its three priorities are better services for citizens and companies, solid institutions that ensure clear legal frameworks and supervision, and tackling integrity violations.
“With the Good Governance Agenda, I am working with the administrators of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to give an important boost to the further promotion of good governance,” Van Marum said. “We are building on the efforts made in the recent period. Residents must be able to count on the local government to respect and enforce the law. In this regard, I am of the opinion that it is important that residents are able to express their opinions and that the government is attentive to the interests and concerns of the people.”
Van Marum said the agenda has been developed together with the three island governments.
“On all three islands, work is being carried out under the leadership of the Island Governors to develop an island-wide approach to strengthening governance. It is important that this is a concrete approach that is tailored to the local needs,” according to a press release issued on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations.
Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are vulnerable when it comes to good governance, it was stated in the press release. “For example, there is a lack of capacity, and institutions and supervisory bodies do not have a strong position. Unlike in the European Netherlands, there is also a lack of important legislation in the area of good governance and integrity.”
Public services on all three islands are being digitalised, with residents being given a citizen service number BSN and access to the Dutch government’s online portal DigiD later this year. A General Administrative Act and Public Administration Act is being drafted for the Caribbean Netherlands, while the Dutch government wants to strengthen the Courts of Audit.
“Citizenship education should stimulate the democratic awareness and participation on the island. The professionalisation of political leaders and senior civil servants is also continued through the professional associations,” according to the press release.
The island governments and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations will also be implementing measures to tackle integrity violations.
“For example, rules for procurement and tendering are being made more stringent. It is also being examined how reporters of integrity violations, including whistleblowers, can be better protected. In addition, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are included in the Integrity and Security Monitor, which is conducted every two years for the European Netherlands,” according to the press release.
The Daily Herald.