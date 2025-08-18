Tax Too Complicated? HBN Law & Tax presents practical solutions

Although the tax regime in the BES islands does not include a complicated profit tax, many other taxes remain, and entrepreneurs and individuals are sometimes confronted with difficult situations that require practical and workable solutions.

On Thursday, August 21, Jorik Julsing, Tax Director with HBN Law & Tax, will return to Saba to provide a free presentation discussing some of the difficulties arising from the complex Turnover Tax system called “Algemene Bestedingsbelasting” (General Expenditure Tax).

He invites anyone with queries to join at the Queen Wilhelmina Library in The Bottom.

The presentation will also include a brief information session about the proposed tax changes for which the government seeks public input. This will allow you to make an informed decision about whether you wish to provide input to the government through the internet consultation website mentioned previously in our news (The Hague Seeks Public Input on Tax Changes for Caribbean Netherlands – Saba News).

To attend the presentation, please inform Ms. Lisandra Trimon of your attendance at:

lisandra.trimon@hbnlawtax.com

Event Details: