Major Changes Implemented at Juancho E. Irausquin Airport

As part of the airport’s commitment to maintaining top operational standards, the decision was made to enforce certain measures following recent discussions on safety, with input from various airport departments. These measures will range from parking restrictions, accessibility to the departure area, security screening when in transit via Sint Eustatius, and departure tax payments.

To ensure safety, efficiency, and accessibility at Saba’s airport, we kindly ask for the public’s cooperation with the following:

Parking at the Airport

Short-Term Parking Only: Limited to 12–24 hours maximum. If you are leaving the island for more than 1 day, please do not leave your vehicle at the airport.

Restricted Area: Parking along the RFF Memorial Wall is strictly prohibited, as this space must remain clear for the fire truck to maneuver safely. Please refer to Photo 2.

PES and BKCN are not liable for any damages caused in the parking lot.

Disposing of Garbage

No Littering: Please use the garbage bins provided. Littering is forbidden.

Restricted Access – Departure Porch

The departure porch is restricted to ticketed passengers and authorized employees only. This measure has been in place for the past several months, but will now be strictly enforced.

Payment of Departure Tax

At Johnson’s Travel Agency, only cash payments are accepted. Therefore, passengers should ensure they have sufficient cash on hand.

The Departure Tax must be paid before boarding.

Non-payment will result in denial of boarding.

Security Screening – Transit via St. Eustatius

Passengers transiting through St. Eustatius are now required to undergo security screening.

This means that liquids, gels, and aerosols are not permitted in hand luggage, except in small amounts allowed by regulation.

You may only carry liquids in containers of 100 ml (3.4 oz) or less, placed together in a single clear resealable plastic bag (max 1 liter capacity).

All other liquids and necessities must be packed in your checked baggage to avoid confiscation.

These measures are taken to protect the safety of all passengers and staff at the airport.

PES