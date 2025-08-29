FXDC Post temporarily suspends package delivery to the United States

FXDC Post will no longer send packages from Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius to the United States as of Thursday (today). The measure is in effect until further notice due to a new American Executive Order.

The postal company announced Thursday that customers can no longer ship goods to the US. Letters and documents can still be sent.

Result of American measure

The suspension is a direct result of a recent Executive Order by US authorities. This new regulation makes it impossible for FXDC Post to send packages to the United States. Aruba and Curacao have also taken similar measures.

FXDC Post acknowledges that the situation causes inconvenience for customers. The company is closely monitoring developments and will communicate as soon as package delivery to the US is possible again.

Letters still possible

Customers can still send letters and documents to the United States. Only the shipment of packages containing goods has been suspended.

BES Reporter.