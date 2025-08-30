Council of Ministers approves expansion of Island Councils and Executive Boards of BES

The Council of Ministers today approved the bill proposed by State Secretary Van Marum (Interior and Kingdom Relations) to accelerate the increase in the number of Island Council members and Island Deputies of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

The bill stipulates that the number of Island Council members will gradually increase at the next elections on March 17, 2027. Initially, the number will increase from 9 to 11 for Bonaire, from 5 to 7 for Sint Eustatius, and from 5 to 7 for Saba. According to the proposal, the number of island deputies will also increase: from 3 to 4 on Bonaire and from 2 to 3 on Sint Eustatius and Saba.

This bill implements the agreements made during the working conference in early March 2024 on the revision of the Public Entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Act (WoIBES) and the BES Finance Act (FinBES). These laws regulate the administrative and financial relations between Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba and the central government.

One of the reasons for expanding the island councils and executive boards is that the number of island council members and deputies has not kept pace with the population growth since 2010. Furthermore, the islands indicated that the number of island deputies is too low, while much work remains to be done. This proposal addresses this signal to contribute to greater governance and strengthen democracy.

State Secretary Van Marum: “The islands face major challenges. Consider constructing and improving roads, providing good education, creating sufficient housing, stimulating the economy, and improving connectivity between the islands. We will continue our collaboration with the political authorities to offer residents prospects. By expanding and strengthening the governance of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, I want to contribute to this quickly.”

The bill will now first go to the Council of State for advice and then to the House of Representatives.

