Human rights body warns: Basic rights under pressure in Caribbean Netherlands

Access to basic needs such as housing and a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is under serious pressure in the Caribbean Netherlands. This was reported by the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights (College voor de Rechten van de Mens), the national human rights watchdog.
The body recently published two independent analyses on the state of housing and environmental rights in the Caribbean Netherlands, highlighting significant shortcomings.
The right to adequate housing is a fundamental human right in the Netherlands, including in the Caribbean territories. It guarantees every person “a place to live in safety, peace, and dignity”, as well as access to housing at a reasonable cost, leaving room to meet other basic needs.
According to the Institute, life in the Caribbean Netherlands is expensive, and there is currently a shortage of affordable and social rental housing. Access to rent subsidies is limited, and on Saba and St. Eustatius no rental tribunal is available. The watchdog warns that these issues undermine people’s security and well-being.
The right to a dean, healthy, and sustainable environment is also under threat due to pollution and environmental degradation. The Institute stresses the human rights dimension: clean air, safe drinking water, and freedom
from harmful substances are essential to health, safety, and quality of life. States, including the Netherlands, are obligated to protect their citizens from serious environmental harm. Such protection, the Institute argues, should not be viewed only as environmental or climate policy but also as a human rights obligation.
The situation at the La-gun landfill on Bonaire is a striking example. For years, hazardous waste was processed there without permits or adequate safeguards, leading to fires, smoke, foul odours, and health concerns. According to the Institute, this failure to regulate and enforce touches multiple rights: health, family life, and access to effective legal remedies.
In addition, Bonaire faces the impacts of climate change, including salinisation of farmland, coral reef damage, and vulnerability to rising sea levels.
While Bonaire provides the most urgent examples, Saba and St. Eustatius also face environmental pressure. Across all three islands, nature is in poor condition due to overgrazing, reef decline, waste management challenges, and limited conservation capacity. Both Saba and St. Eustatius lie in the hurricane belt, leaving them highly exposed to infrastructure and environmental damage.
Because the islands rely heavily on fisheries and tourism, these environmental threats extend beyond biodiversity, affecting livelihoods, food security, and cultural heritage.
The Institute points to structural challenges: insufficient funding, weak enforcement, and a lack of consistent, long-term policies. Local governments often have limited expertise and resources, while the legal and institutional framework for environmental protection is weaker than in the European Netherlands.
This, the Institute argues, cannot be separated from the unequal and historically sensitive relationship between the Caribbean Netherlands and the European Netherlands. The result is that rights theoretically guaranteed to all Dutch citizens — such as health, an adequate standard of living, and public participation — are less effectively protected in practice.
Ultimately, responsibility lies with the Dutch government. Since 2021, the “comply or explain” principle has applied: laws should, in principle, he the same as in the European Netherlands, unless specific circumstances require deviations, which must then be justified with alternative protections.
The Institute emphasises that both the local island governments and the Dutch state share responsibility for ensuring equal human rights protections. Where local capacity is lacking, the Dutch government has a duty to provide support.
