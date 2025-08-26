Saba Island Council Launches Comprehensive Digital Governance Platform

The Island Council of Saba has officially launched the implementation of a comprehensive digital governance platform, marking a significant milestone in the island’s commitment to transparent and accessible public administration. The integrated system encompasses a redesigned council website, the iBabs Council Information System (RIS) with public portal functionality, and live streaming capabilities through Company Webcast technology.

Enhanced Digital Accessibility

Central to this modernization effort is the platform’s commitment to digital inclusion. The new website will feature full integration with ReadSpeaker’s WebReader and DocReader technologies, substantially improving accessibility for all residents, including those with visual impairments or reading difficulties. This enhancement ensures that council information and proceedings are truly accessible to Saba’s entire community.

Supporting Infrastructure Upgrades

The digital platform implementation coincides with significant upgrades to the Island Council’s meeting facilities. New audiovisual systems, provided by AVEX, will enable seamless web streaming of council proceedings, creating a more transparent and inclusive governance experience. These technological improvements stem from strategic planning conducted during the Council’s recent working visit to the Netherlands, which included productive meetings with AVEX and other public-sector technology partners.

Collaborative Implementation

The project represents a coordinated effort between multiple stakeholders, with SIM Caribbean serving as the primary implementation partner alongside its technology collaborators. Last week’s kick-off session brought together representatives from:

The Island Registrar’s Office

Government IT and Communications teams

SIM Caribbean

iBabs

Company Webcast

Phased Rollout Strategy

The implementation will proceed through carefully planned phases, emphasizing comprehensive staff training, seamless Microsoft 365 integration, and ongoing technical support for council personnel. This methodical approach ensures smooth adoption while maintaining continuity of council operations.

Regional Leadership in Digital Governance

This initiative positions the Island Council of Saba among the growing number of Caribbean councils embracing digital transformation as a cornerstone of effective governance. The platform represents more than a technological upgrade—it embodies the Council’s dedication to strengthening democratic processes, enhancing transparency, and fostering meaningful citizen engagement in the digital age.

The comprehensive digital platform is expected to significantly improve how residents access council information, participate in democratic processes, and engage with their local government, setting a new standard for digital governance in the Caribbean region.

