Saba Showcases Natural Beauty and Conservation Efforts Through Media and Influencer Visits

The Saba Tourist Bureau recently welcomed leading international journalists and a high-profile influencer to experience and share the island’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and conservation initiatives. The visits highlight Saba’s commitment to sustainable tourism and position the island as one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets.

International Media Coverage

Journalists Nick Hall (Millennial Magazine), Michael Colbert (Esquire Magazine, Nylon Magazine, The Boston Globe), and Ashley Martens (A Sweat Life, Women’s Health Magazine) explored Saba’s diverse offerings. Their coverage, spanning travel, lifestyle, arts, wellness, and entertainment, presented the island as both a haven for relaxation and a premier destination for cultural exploration and adventure.

Influencer Spotlight

Social media influencer Andriana Fragola (@andriana_marine), with 484K Instagram followers and 2.2 million TikTok followers, also showcased Saba to her global audience. Her content, including Instagram Stories, TikTok videos, and a cross-platform Reel, highlighted Saba’s marine life, stunning vistas, and local cuisine. Fragola also featured the island’s appearance in Shark Week’s “Attack of the Devil Shark,” as well as the Saba Conservation Foundation’s coral gardening projects and an interview with Kai Wulf, emphasizing the island’s dedication to marine preservation.

Her posts, which received thousands of likes, shares, and comments, not only engaged her community but also introduced Saba to new travelers worldwide—reinforcing the island’s reputation as both adventurous and environmentally conscious.

A Destination of Adventure and Sustainability

These initiatives strengthen Saba’s global visibility and underscore its unique positioning as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences grounded in sustainability and conservation.

Saba Tourist Office